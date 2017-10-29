CM Vasundhara Raje lays foundation stone for state-of-art cancer institute

Centre will be developed at estimated cost of Rs120 cr at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences

The much delayed cancer specialty centre, State Cancer Institute to be developed in the Pink City has been put on a rigid deadline for completion following its foundation laying stone ceremony by chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday. The institute to be developed at an estimate cost of Rs120 crore at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) campus at Pratap Nagar is proposed to have several cancer specialty departments and is scheduled to be developed in exactly one year, by October 27,2018.

“The Institute will be equipped with latest technology and infrastructure for treatment of several types of cancer. Along with treatment it will also have facilities for rehabilitation of the patients,” said Raje during the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Rehabilitation of the patients will be ensured through physiotherapy and exercises at the paraplegic rehabilitation centre at the institute. At the paraplegic centre the patients will be extended treatment by experts assisted with state of art technology and equipment.

CM Raje on Saturday also laid the foundation stone for the paraplegic treatment wing and a sports complex to be developed at RUHS.

The State Cancer Institute is proposed to be spread over 35,000 square metres of land and will have specialised wings for radiology, surgical oncology, medicinal oncology, pathology, etc.

The project has once again gained pace on account of efforts from the CM and its proposal received economical sanctions from the central health and family welfare ministry in January this year.

