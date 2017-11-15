Closure process begins at RTDC Hotel in Bundi

The decision to shut down 15 RTDC units was mainly taken due to their being under losses and generating financial crisis for the state government for past few years

RTDC Hotel Vrindawati in Bundi has initiated the process of packing bags for good. As the letter regarding the decision to initiate the closing process of the hotel was received on Monday, followingly packing has been started,told Dharm Singh Choudhary, manager, RTDC hotel Bundi.

Hotel Vrindawati, an RTDC unit in Bundi is included in the list of fifteen loss making hotels to be closed down in this month.

The decision to shut down 15 RTDC units was mainly taken due to their being under losses and generating financial crisis for the state government for past few years. All the bookings in the hotel have been cancelled and advance amount is also being refunded to the concerned parties, he said. The RTDC hotel in Bundi had been incurring about 8 to 9 lakhs loss for last couple of years, the manager said.

Situated amid nature’s beauty in front of Jait Sagar Lake and below Aravali hills in Bundi, Hotel Vrindawati was started in May 1993 and gave a boost to tourist inflow resulting in five-fold rise in tourist footfall for over five years from 2005 to 2012. However, due to negligent attitude of the local administration and municipal council towards tourists industry in Bundi, the number of tourists arriving in Bundi fell considerably.

Due to carelessness of the administration towards managing RTDC hotel in Bundi, Vrindawati hotel could not get mobile tower to render mobile connectivity to tourists staying in the hotel, despite repeated demands alleged local people. Consequently, the tourists once checked into the hotel were compelled to be isolated from the city and transportation, they said. The locals also criticised government’s decision to shut down the hotel due to losses and financial crisis saying, the RTDC unit could be put on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode rather than being shut down.

LOCALS UNHAPPY

The locals criticised government’s decision to shut down the hotel due to losses and financial crisis saying, the RTDC unit could be put on Public Private Partnership mode rather than shut down. They held callous attitude of administration for the losses.