Chambal water for eastern Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje to meet Nitin Gadkari

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje will meet Union water resource minister Nitin Gadkari on November 16 to discuss how water from Chambal river can be supplied to three districts of eastern Rajasthan- Bharatpur, Dholpur and Alwar. The CM made this announcement while having dialogue with poeple under ‘CM Jan Sanwad program’ in Ramgarh, Alwar on Monday.

People came to attend the program to tell their grievances to the CM who immediately took cognizance of each issue with eagerness. When Raje was told that despite allotment of land years ago a treatment plant was yet to be established, she took the officers to task for such laxity.

Raje questioned the officers present why the treatment plant of waste water coming from Industry was not set up in the area. An angry CM immediately directed Rajasthan pollution control board chairperson Arpana Arora to meet the aggrieved people and find a permanent structural solution to this problem. She strictly told the IAS officer that waste water should be treated at plant only and the waste should be stopped from flowing into Hans Sarovar Dam.

Alwar, a bypoll bound parliamentary constituency, once again saw Raje being proactive to the issues raised by the people. When apprised of deputation of two doctors from Govindgarh Hospital to Alwar district hospital, the CM immediately asked health officers to leave Govindgarh. She also gave consent to proposal of converting Alwar- Ramgarh road into four lanes under National Highway authority of India (NHAI).

A group of Meo community gathered at CM Jan Sanwad program also expressed trust in the CM, says a statement released by the chief minister office (CMO). “The Meo community thanked the CM for a panorama on Veer Hasan Khan. They also demanded recruitment of Urdu subject teachers in the government schools to which the CM responded by saying that an application has been already forwarded to the RPSC (Rajasthan Public Service Commission),” the statement adds.