BJP will ‘pilot’ its way to win in ajmer by-poll: Vasundhara Raje

The BJP will win in the upcoming by-election in Ajmer, said a confident Vasundhara Raje while speaking to party workers and leaders at Nasirabad on Wednesday. It is her fourth tour in the last three weeks to the by poll-bound parliamentary constituency where her political adversary RPCC chief Sachin Pilot may contest. For over a fortnight, the focus of the CM remains only in Ajmer constituency. She is having hectic parleys with local leaders and meeting representatives of several castes under a strategy to ensure victory in the seat got vacated after the sudden death of Sanwar Lal Jat.

On Wednesday, Raje again took a meeting with local leaders where she showed full confidence of the BJP's victory. “The unity of our workers is a strength which makes us different from other parties. With their love, discipline, loyalty and enthusiasm, I am convinced of our victory in the upcoming by-election.”

The underlying importance of the workers, Raje further stated that election is not fought by the candidates but the workers who are always ready to accept any challenge. “Therefore, this time too, we will win Parliamentary and Assembly by-elections”. She also mentioned effective booth management of the party which brought victory in Dholpur assembly election.

Meanwhile, showering of sops to the very parliamentary seat is on without any break by the government. On the directions of Raje, the RSRTC (Rajasthan State Roadways Transport Corporation) has started bus services on four routes passing through the constituency. The new routes are Jaipur-Arai, Jaipur Mandawari, Jaipur-Jobner and Ajmer-Arai-Junia.

Similarly, issuing a separate order, the government has decided to allow operation of sawmills across the state. The operation of the mills was stalled in wake of a Supreme Court direction which asked for a study on the availability of woods before renewal of licenses to the mills. The state government, keeping pending the study, has decided to allow of licensed mills on an ad-hoc basis. Nearly 4737 sawmills, including 156 in Ajmer, will be operational with the order.

Facelift planned

Raje took a meeting on beautification of public roads and gardens on Wednesday. In a presentation, the officials told her that the government agencies JDA, JMC are working to divide JLN marg into nine zones for beautification works. Each zone will have a plantation of theme based saplings and on the roadside, the plants will be roped which can bear different flowers each season. The open drains located at few junctions on JLN marg will be covered with kiosks as well, officials told Raje who asked them to make Rajasthan a green state