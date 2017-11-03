Bitter pill: Officers turn down CM’s prescription for health(y) dept

DNA asks why health officials did not seek CM’s help to amend rules

In last three years, CM Vasundhara Raje had issued 159 directions to the health department. But according to the monthly progress report of CMIS (on September 26, 2017) (chief minister information system), the department has rejected 13 directions stating it as not feasible. Most of the directions were given during official tours of CM Raje which were mostly for the benefit of people living in rural Rajasthan but the department gave various reasons and stated these 13 directions as not-feasible. One may wonder why the department did not seek her assistance to amend the rules to get these demands met. DNA finds out why some proposals were turned down.

Some important directions which were not “feasible”:

A) CM wanted a PHC at Kanuwar, Mandwa Kagdar & Kagdar Patdar -- 3 villages which share a sub-centre. She directed the same during her visit to Udaipur division yatra in August, 2014

Department’s reply- Kanuwara, Mandwa Kagdar & Kagdar Patdar come under Udaipur division in which already a sub-centre is proposed, hence PHC not feasible.

B) CM wanted to get two female ANMs appointed at every sub-centre during tour which took place on February, 2014.

Department’s reply: There is only one post for a female health worker at the sub-centre. Therefore, getting two ANMs was not workable.

C) CM had instructed the director/collector, Nagaur, to identify a proper building for Drug Warehouse in 2015-16.

Department’s reply: It was deduced finally that the initial cost to establish a drug wharehouse in Nagaur district and recurring cost per year would be very high as compared to transportation cost of collecting medicines from Didwana in Nagaur. After discussion, board was of the view that it is not justified to establish additional Drug warehouse in Nagaur District.

D) CM wanted a trauma centre at Sindhari located between Balotra and Sanchore in 2015-16.

Department’s reply- Due to lack of experts, it was not possible.

E) CM wanted to know in 2015-16 if working at community health centres would add on to the rural experience of doctors.

Department’s reply: The existing definition of rural area as per the notification issued by finance department regarding Medical & Health in rural area is a place other than Tehsil Headquarter having more than 5,000 population and which is not a Municipal area. Rural experience is being considered at present on CHCs situated in the rural area stated as above.

The proposal was sent to include sub Tehsils and Tehsil in a rural area which were earlier counted as non rural under Rule 22A of amended Medical & Health service Rules. A final decision has been taken in this regard and amendment to include only Sub-Tehsils in the rural area has been approved.