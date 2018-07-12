Amit Shah to visit Jaipur on July 21

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah is expected to arrive in Jaipur on July 21. Shah will finalise chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s Suraj Gaurav Yatra which is proposed to begin from August 1. BJP national joint secretary (organisation) V Satish, state party president Madan Lal Saini and state organisational general secretary Chandrashekar discussed the preparations of Shah’s proposed Rajasthan tour and Raje’s Suraj Gaurav Yatra on Wednesday. The state BJP can soon formally announce CM’s Suraj Gaurav Yatra during Shah’s visit.

According to BJP sources, Shah will directly monitor the Assembly elections, which are scheduled in December this year. He will decide the entire strategy for the party, starting from campaigning, to ticket determination and to screening candidates for the Assembly elections.

“National President Amit Shah will come to Jaipur this month. Chief minister’s Suraj Gaurav Yatra is proposed from August 1. The Yatra will be finalised after holding discussions with party leaders,” said Madan Lal Saini, State President, BJP.

According to sources, Shah’s first visit to the state will be held this month and he is expected to come to Jaipur on July 21 for two days.

CM Vasundhara Raje will go on a statewide tour under Suraj Gaurav Yatra for the Assembly election campaigning where she will be visiting all 200 Assembly constituencies across the state. Suraj Gaurav Yatra is proposed from August 1 and Shah will come to Jaipur before CM’s yatra.

On Wednesday, three top leaders of the state BJP held a two-hour long meeting at the party headquarters and discussed the proposed visit of Shah and the route map of Suraj Gaurav Yatra. State organisational general secretary Chandrasekhar also indicated about Shah’s visit to Jaipur and CM’s yatra that will begin from August.

Election Strategy

