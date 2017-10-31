7th pay panel bonanza for 12 lakh state employees

The notification of the new pay scales as per recommendations of the 7th pay commission was issued on Monday. The new rules have come into force from October 1 this year and is now called Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised pay) Rules,2017. Also, the nomenclature has been changed from pay band to pay matrix.

Under this,the pay in applicable level in the pay matrix shall be the pay obtained by multiplying the existing basic pay by a factor of 2.57.The figure that will be arrived at will be listed in a particular level in the pay matrix.The same shall be the pay.

For example, in case of existing running pay band of PB-1, if the existing grade pay of 2,400 is considered and existing pay in running pay band is 8,160,then the existing basic pay was 10,560 (8160+ 2400). This will be multiplied by 2.57 as per the new calculation and 27,139.20 is obtained. This is being rounded off to 27,139. The level corresponding to this comes in L7 cell which is 27,600. The revised pay therefore in pay matrix is 27,600, as it should either be equal to or should be next higher to 27,139. In general, the new pay scale will give an average rise of 14% in general, across various pay.

While the new payment rules will benefit more than 12 lakh state government employees of the state, state government has given yet another relief to the employees coming under grade pay of 2,400 and had got benefit of a previous notification issued by department of finance in June, 2013. The government has decided not to make any recovery of over payment made to the employees who got benefit of this notification as per which the entry pay in running pay band and grade pays for direct recruits was revised erroneously, and in many cases excess payment was therefore given.

However, there is a catch in this, the difference of sum of pay plus dearness allowance allowed under the said notification will be treated as personal pay and will be absorbed in future pay increase. The new rules will be applicable from October this year,this means that no decision on arrears has been taken yet by the government.

The state government had declared acceptance of the 7th pay recommendations on the day of Dhanteras this year. However, as the notification was issued, sources informed that department of finance was awaiting any clarity on the payment of arrears.