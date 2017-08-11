7 more bodies recovered in boat capsize tragedy

With the recovery of seven more bodies early on Thursday morning, the death toll has reached to eight in boat capsizing tragedy that occurred on Parwan River in Jhalawar district on Tuesday. Meanwhile, SP, Baran on Thursday suspended a constable posted at Harnawada police station in Baran district for negligence prior to the accident.

A boat carrying about 17 men and women from Harnawadashahaji town in Baran district to Iklera town in Jhalawar district had capsized in the flooding waters of Parwan River on Tuesday.

Seven bodies including two that of women were recovered from different parts within an area of about 6kms of the river linking Baran and Jhalawar district, said ASP, Jhalawar Kushal Singh Rajpurohit. The death toll in boat capsize tragedy has reached 8 as the body of a woman identified as Santosh Goswami, a resident of Cipabarode town was recovered on the same day of the incident from the bushes near Kakoni village in Baran district.

The seven bodies recovered on Thursday were identified as Sonu Nagar, Jai Prakesh, Laxmi, Dharmendra Sharma, Bhairu, Bajrang, Mamta, said DSP, Jhalawar Gumanaram. The rescue operation was carried out throughout the day, however, no other body was recovered on Thursday. One NDRF, two SDRF and eight police teams involving over one hundred personnel are engaged in rescue operation.

Meanwhile, SP Baran has suspended constable Parveen Kumar posted at Harnawada police station in Baran district for negligence that resulted the boat tragedy. The constable was supposed to reach the river shores to check on people sailing in boat after the water level of the river started rising on Tuesday, but he did not perform his duty sincerely, said DD Singh, SP Baran.