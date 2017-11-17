11,000 students of govt-run hostels to get free cycles

The scheme is being launched by the social justice and empowerment department which looks after management and administration of the hostels.

More than 11,000 students staying in government-run hostels will get bicycles to attend schools in remote areas across the state. The scheme is being launched by the social justice and empowerment department which looks after management and administration of the hostels.

“Those students who walk more than 2km to attend schools will get bicycle at free of cost. We have sought list from the hostels of such students. Soon the distribution of cycles will get started and more than 11,000 students lodged in 233 hostels will be beneficiaries,” said a senior official unfolding the details of the scheme.

He claimed that company contracted has given word to supply the bicycle in one month, and thereby distribution process will commence by December, just after Raje government celebrates its fourth anniversary on December 13.

The department’s fresh scheme is a replica of the education department which is currently handing over bicycles to girl students. Nearly three lakh bicycles are to be distributedamong Class 9 girl students in the state. However, the scheme got mired into controversy as orange coloured bicycles were distributed, which Congress called ‘saffronisation of education’.

The social justice department, though, wishes to avert any controversy and has decided not to specify colour of the bicycles. “In our tender no code for colour has been specified for the bicycles. We have just quoted price,” clarified the official, adding that both boys and girls will get bicycles.

Notably, the department has set up hostels across the state for students belonging to poor sections of society. In a recent development, the department has proposed to establish hostel facilities for students of Economically Backward Class (EBC). In the initial phase, 16 such hostels have been planned across the state.

