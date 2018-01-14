10,000 female camels left in Rajasthan: Survey

A recent survey reveals less than 10,000 female camels left in the state. The ‘ship of the desert’ has apparently been losing its economic viability and interest of livestock owners. The livestock farmer welfare board, thus, has been advancing on dairy solutions to restore financial viability to the camel.

“A camel milk collection, distribution and processing project has been approved in-principle by the chief minister Vasundhara Raje and a formal announcement will be made soon,” said Gordhan Raika chairman of state livestock farmers welfare board.

“Our survey in the direction has shown that there are around 8,000 milking camels available in the state, while the number of male camels is a little more,” he adds.

Estimated to cost Rs 7 crore the project will include collection and distribution centers at all seven division and a milk processing plant of 5000-liter capacity to be developed by Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation (RCDF). The state government had declared Camel as state animal in the year 2015, however, the title could not add value to the animal.

“An improvement in the camel population is expected as the government has been providing financial help to farmers on every camel calf they raise, however, dairy seems to provide a more sustainable option,” he adds.

The camel milk has been established to hold medicinal benefits and sells up to Rs 200 per liter in the national market. A milking camel yields up to seven liters of milk, however, despite the low yield it will be supportive for the livestock farmers.

Livestock farmer welfare board is also considerate on the issue as the animal remains a major source of income for farmers in remote areas of western Rajasthan and due to its adaptability to the local terrain make it more suitable to be raised. Meanwhile, the board has also been looking for other options to keep the animal from becoming obstinate.