IPL 2017 | Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: All you need to know

Here's a summary of what to expect from the much-anticipated encounter!

Coming off a defeat, Mumbai Indians (MI) take on a mighty confident Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the hope of turning things around in their second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) - 10 on Sunday evening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Here's a lowdown of the exciting clash:

TEAM NEWS

MI: Ambati Rayudu has been ruled out for at least 10 days. But MI have got a huge boost with the Lasith Malinga joining the squad after national duty. So expect at least a couple of changes from the RPS game.

KKR: Despite missing a couple of big players in Andre Russell and Umesh Yadav, KKR were on song in their first outing. It’ll be a surprise should they make any change to their playing XI.

KEY CONTEST

Jasprit Bumrah vs Chris Lynn

Mumbai Indians got a trailer of what to expect from Lynn with his 93* against Gl on Friday. It won’t be a bad idea for Rohit Sharma to give the new ball to Bumrah with the hope of getting Lynn early.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 18

Mumbai Indians: 13

Kolkata Knight Riders: 5

PITCH REPORT

Wankhede has always given plenty of runs to batsmen, and it should be the same on Sunday as well.

WEATHER REPORT

Temperatures are crossing the 35 degrees Celsius mark in the city, and that isn’t good news for players or fans.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Both teams come into this game with contrasting results, and MI will have to play out of their skins to get past a solid and confident KKR unit.

PUNTER POINT

MI: 10/11

KKR: 42/41