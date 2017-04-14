IPL 2017: Twitter goes berserk over Sunile Narine's quickfire 37

Sunil Narine was a subject of criticism in the past few days after struggling to make an impact for the Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League 10. And just when the world wasn't expecting anything special from the mohawk-haired West Indian, Narine stormed the cricketing world with his performance with both bat and ball against Kings XI Punjab.

On a day when the KKR bowlers were smashed to all corners of the park, Narine emerged as the cheapest bowler for the hosts, giving away 19 runs and picking up and a wicket in his quota of 4 overs. And thereafter, the spinner impressed everyone by showing what he could do with the bat in the absence of key man Chris Lynn.

Narine smacked a quickfire 37 off 19, consisting of 4 boundaries and 3 sixes giving a solid start to Kolkata. His innings with Gambhir at the crease set the tone for the two-time IPL winners as they comfortably conquered Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets in the end.

Here is what twitter had to say about him:

Sunil Narine Story, Why He Opened!! Must Watch!!#KKRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/pK2BDGGF7L

— Virender Swag (@virender_swag) April 13, 2017

Gautam Gambhir asking Sunil Narine to open with him, so that he doesn't look the only worst batsman out there in the middle. #KKRvKXIP — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) April 13, 2017

Cameo of sunil narine! Debut of grandhomme! And match winning fifty of gauti paaji! Today eden has witnessed everything! #KKRvKXIP — Aditya vicky sharma (@adityaa_sharmaa) April 13, 2017

My man of the match today is Sunil Narine. 1-19 in 4 overs on this track and then 37 from 18 balls. Easy call. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 13, 2017

Replacing Robin Uthappa with Sunil Narine in the opening slot shows minorities in Modi's India are under threat #KKRvKXIP — Siju Moothedath (@SijuMoothedath) April 13, 2017

From Marouane Fellaini leading Manchester United, to Sunil Narine opening the batting for KKR. I've seen it all, — Shakil Iglesias (@SHAKILofficial) April 13, 2017

@SonySIX Team India with Irfan Pathan Mumbai Indians with Harbhajan And now KKR with Sunil Narine. Successful Experiments#KKRvKXIP #Expert140 — Rakesh (@RakeshToRocky) April 13, 2017