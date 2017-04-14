Essel Group 90 years
IPL 2017: Twitter goes berserk over Sunile Narine's quickfire 37

Sunil Narine (Picture credit: IPL Twitter handle)
alt DNA Web Team | Fri, 14 Apr 2017-01:04am , DNA webdesk

Sunil Narine was a subject of criticism in the past few days after struggling to make an impact for the Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League 10. And just when the world wasn't expecting anything special from the mohawk-haired West Indian, Narine stormed the cricketing world with his performance with both bat and ball against Kings XI Punjab.

On a day when the KKR bowlers were smashed to all corners of the park, Narine emerged as the cheapest bowler for the hosts, giving away 19 runs and picking up and a wicket in his quota of 4 overs. And thereafter, the spinner impressed everyone by showing what he could do with the bat in the absence of key man Chris Lynn.

Narine smacked a quickfire 37 off 19, consisting of 4 boundaries and 3 sixes giving a solid start to Kolkata. His innings with Gambhir at the crease set the tone for the two-time IPL winners as they comfortably conquered Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets in the end.

Here is what twitter had to say about him:

Sunil Narine Story, Why He Opened!! Must Watch!!#KKRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/pK2BDGGF7L

