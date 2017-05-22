IPL 2017 Final: 'Team work and intelligence did it for Mumbai Indians,' says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the most successful Indian Premier League captain with three titles after Mumbai Indians clinched as many crowns in five years.

On Sunday night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Mumbai got the better of Rising Pune Supergiant by one run in a thrilling final to bag the championship and a cool purse of Rs 15 crores.

Before 2017, MI had won the tournament in 2013 and 2015 beating Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. Interestingly, Dhoni was once again in the opposition of Sharma’s team but as a player.

“All three titles were special. In 2015 we played against the same opposition which we played in 2013. I personally feel it is how you prepare at the start of the tournament, getting your combinations right and going on to the field. That’s the most critical part of winning the tournament,” Sharma after the victory.

Sharma had a strong all-round team at his disposal but lacked superstars in the line-up which other teams had the luxury of.

“Individual brilliance can win you a few games, but what is required to win this championship is team unity, team work and intelligence. Personally believe they are all critical. We spoke about it at the start of the tournament. We had one batsman in the top five in the two titles. We didn’t have one batsman in the top five this time. Little bit sad, but that shows different individuals have stepped up, put their hand up and performed,” he added.

Describing the final where Mumbai choked Pune with admiring performance in a low-scoring thriller, Sharma said he was confident of defending the low score of 129.

“As a bowling unit we came together. We had a few youngsters and inexperienced players and few legends in our bowling unit. It was a combination of both and we gelled nicely. Mixed it up nicely. When you are playing on a slow pitch, (it is) important to believe you can defend any target when you are fielding. After our poor batting display, we spoke about how we played our last game against one of the better batting units in the tournament KKR and bowled them out for 105. Why can’t we do it here.”

Sharma had special praise for the Pandya brothers’ Krunal and Hardik especially the elder who once again Mumbai from a precarious position with his crucial 47.

“I think both Pandya brothers have something special in them. When you see them on the field, they are so excited and show the emotion. They want to contribute in some or the other way. They contribute in fielding as well. It plays such a crucial and important part. Try and create an impact. Krunal has become mature. Last year he was nervous to start with. Now he knows he is a core member of the squad. No pressure, but of course if you drop the catch there is a chance of bowling,” he said.

The reason behind Mumbai’s victories this season has been its death bowling specially from Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah. The other fast bowlers Mitchell McClenaghan and Mitchell Johnson too have contributed at the crucial junctures in the tournament.

“I guess Malinga and Bumrah are probably the best bowlers we have seen in this tournament. They have done again and again consistently. This year Malinga has probably not found his way so much, but that’s what experience does. We need our big players for big games. We wanted Malinga to be in the fray and somewhere down the line experience will count. For me as captain, to see these guys delivering is pretty pleasing. Whatever we have discussed, they execute it. It’s all about execution. That’s what these three fast bowlers did at the death,” he said.