IPL 10: Shane Watson to lead Royal Challengers Banglore in absence of injured Kohli, De Villiers

In the absence of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, veteran Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has been named as interim captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kohli is still recovering from the shoulder injury he sustained during the Ranchi Test against Australia in the recently concluded series. RCB coach Daniel Vettori had announced that South African wonder AB de Villiers will lead the team in the absence of Kohli.

But according to a tweet from Cricket South Africa, the Proteas player had missed playing the final match of the Momentum Cup on home ground on account of a back injury.

About to get underway in Centurion. The big team news from either team is that AB de Villiers misses out due to a back injury #MODC pic.twitter.com/XoUaWCvhrg — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 31, 2017

Though he joined fellow RCB player in Bengaluru on Monday and trained with the team, Vettori has decided to rest one of his marquee players to give some time to recuperate.

Great to be back in Bangalore. Looking forward to the start of the 2017 IPL, come on @RCBTweets! #PlayBold — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 3, 2017

"He still has some minor discomfort and we felt that a couple of days off would be best before we have him back in action," Vettori was quoted as saying by ESPN. "We hope to see him on the field in good form by 8th April match against Delhi Daredevils."

But this is not all. 19-year-old RCB sensation Sarfaraz Khan is also being ruled out for the entire season of IPL 10 after he injured his leg during practice at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and had to be stretchered off the field.

RCB will clash against SunRisers Hyderabad for the opening game of Indian Premier League 2017 on April 5.