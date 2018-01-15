Youth critical after mauled by tiger in Ranthambhore

Man-animal conflict invariably happens when either of the party enters the 'habitat' of other. On Sunday afternoon, a tiger from Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve attacked a 20-year-old youth who was grazing goats in the jungle. The youth, identified as Ramkesh, reportedly lost an eye and part of his face, and was slated to be critical.

"The incident occurred within the forest boundary near Padda village. Ramkesh had taken goats inside the area when he was attacked by the tiger. Hearing the roar, the goats scurried away as the feline targeted Ramkesh's face. Ramkesh's wails were heard by another villager, and after he started shouting at the tiger, it left Ramkesh and fled," said Rohit Chawla, station house officer, Khandar police station.

The villager brought Ramkesh to his village from where the forest and police officers were informed. "The youth was rushed to a local hospital from where his family took him to Jaipur for treatment. Left part of his face had been gnawed and he has lost his eye. He was critical when we last spoke with his family," the SHO informed.

Meanwhile, the forest department suspects tiger T-65 to be behind the incident. "T-65 was seen in the area on Sunday morning and it is likely that he is behind the attack also," sources said.