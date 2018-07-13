Young psychologist from J&K bags US award

When Dr Richa Gupta was invited by American Psychological Association (APA) to attend the annual convention in San Francisco to receive ‘Early Career Achievement Award’, little did she know that she has become the first resident Indian to bag the prestigious award.

An assistant professor in Government Moulana Azad Memorial college under the J&K Higher Education Department, Dr Richa Gupta will be among 10,000 delegates who will be attending the 126th annual convention next month where she will be presented the Early Career Achievement Award at Early Career Social Hour.

Dr Gupta is the first Indian resident to bag the prestigious award for early career psychologists which is being given from 2011 onwards.

A PhD from Department of Psychology, University of Jammu in 2017, Dr Gupta won the gold medal for topping MA psychology programme in 2010. And she’s not the only star in the family. Gupta’s sister Minu Mahajan is a beauty queen who won Mrs India Exquisite 2016-17 in November 2016.

“I had applied in April or May and they declared the result on June 22. They sent me a letter saying that I have been chosen in the pool of candidates based on my achievements, leadership and contribution in the field,” she said.A spokesman of University of Jammu said it is a matter of honour and pride that Dr Gupta is the first Indian resident selected for the award.

“She has been selected for the award based on her achievements and contributions in the field of psychology. This award is presented to individuals who have shown themselves to be rising stars, with great leadership under their belts and tremendous promise to change psychology for the better,” he said.

About the Doc

Dr Richa Gupta has already won the Young Scientist Award and three best paper awards.

She is now intending to work to train people in developing resilience.