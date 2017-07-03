Yogi's minister to stage dharna over govt's functioning

According to sources, Om Prakash Rajbhar is upset with the government because he had sought the removal of the district magistrate of Ghazipur, which was ignored

In a major setback to the Yogi Adityanath government, a UP cabinet minister, belonging to one of BJP's alliance partners, has threatened to stage a dharna from July 4 after publicly criticising the CM's style of functioning and for "failing to control corruption".

Om Prakash Rajbhar, the Minister of Department of Backward Classes Welfare, said he is protesting as the bureaucrats are turning a deaf ear to the complaints of people and the government has not done anything to keep them in check.

According to sources, Rajbhar is upset with the government because he had sought the removal of the district magistrate of Ghazipur, which was ignored. The minister had alleged that the DM was "corrupt" and working as an "agent of the Samajwadi Party".

The cause of his tirade against the magistrate, sources said, is that he had ordered the registration of an FIR against the minister's brother and associates after they allegedly assaulted some employees of the revenue department.

The employees had threatened to go on a strike if action was not taken against Rajbhar's brother, after which a case was filed.

Now, Rajbhar says he would stage a protest in Ghazipur to press for his demand. "The DM says that no one can remove him. He does not listen to the public representatives," he told reporters.

The minister, who is the president of Suheldev Bharat Samaj Party (SBSP), has also threatened to walk out of the government if his demands are not met, according to reports.

Rajbhar said he has informed CM Adityanath and BJP organising secretary for state Sunil Bansal about "uncooperative and corrupt" officials. He said he has no option but to sit on a protest as his demands were ignored. He claimed that a BJP leader was protecting corrupt officials, and he would disclose his name soon.

"The bureaucrats do not listen to ministers. People had expected things would improve after a change of guard. Unfortunately, nothing has changed," he said.