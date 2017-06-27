Yogi happy with his govt's achievements in 100 days in office

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today expressed satisfaction with the work his government undertook in its first 100 days even as he took a dig at previous governments for the lack of development.

Releasing at a press conference a booklet "100 din vishwas ke" on his government's performance since he assumed office on March 19, he said, "We want to assure people that government has started initiatives to take UP forward on the path of development. The results for the mandate in favour of transformation have been positive."

Adityanath recalled the the 100-day journey of his government and said, "With the promise of transformation and development, we took oath of office on March 19. 100 days' time is a brief period. The resources were rather limited, but we accepted the challenge. And at this point of time, I am experiencing satisfaction."

In a jibe at his political rivals, the chief minister said Uttar Pradesh lacked on the development front due to "corruption" and "nepotism" in past years.

Though it was billed to be a press conference at the Lok Bhawan, opposite the state legislature complex, the 45-year-old saffron clad chief minister took just one question from a media persons, perhaps to avoid replying to queries relating to law and order and other challenges before his government.

Adityanath sought the cooperation of newspersons in helping him run the government when a scribe raised a question relating to the plight of small and medium newspapers.

When another journalist rose to ask a question, the chief minister, with folded hands, took leave of the media persons.

The BJP government, which assumed office on March 19 after bagging 325 of the 403 Assembly seats along with its allies, faces major challenges, some of these being raising funds for the farm loan waiver and law and order issues, including communal clashes.

The loan waiver, a pre-poll promise of the BJP, has the finance department burning the proverbial midnight oil as it tries to offload the sudden fiscal burden of nearly Rs 36,369 crore.

This, coupled with Rs 34,000 crore for the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations, has put an additional burden of Rs 70,000 crore on the state's coffers.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the UP chief minister said that 2017 will be observed as 'Garib Kalyan Varsh'.

"UP is associated with Jan Sangh stalwart Deen Dayal Upadhyay. It has been his birth place as well as work place.

The 100 days of the government are an effective initiative in fulfilling the aims and objectives of Antodaya (ensuring that benefits reach the last strata of the society)," he said.

The chief minister also said that the UP government is following PM's clarion call of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' in letter and spirit.

Noting that the state's economy was agriculture-based, he said his government was giving priority to issues related to farmers. "Real development will be realised and visible when there is an improvement of the villages," he noted.

The chief minister said dues of over Rs 22,517 crore were paid to sugarcane growers in the state after his government came to power.

He also highlighted the major decisions taken by the state cabinet on farm loan waiver and on toning up law and order.

Apart from this he mentioned some of the recent initiatives of the UP government including 'Mukhbir Yojana', 181 Women Helpline and anti-Land Mafia website.

Aditynanath also drew attention to e-tendering, which has resulted in increase in revenue from mining.

"In order to disseminate more information about the state and spread awareness about UP, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to celebrate Uttar Pradesh Diwas on January 24," he added.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)