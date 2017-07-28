Yogi Adityanath slams opposition for boycotting budget session

Yogi said he failed to understand the reason behind the unruly behaviour of the opposition and their boycott.

The State Legislature on Thursday passed the Yogi government's maiden budget of Rs 3.84 lakh crore amid opposition boycott on the last day of the Budget Session.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed opposition members for boycotting the session. "Chandni raat choron ko achhi nahin lagti," he quipped on the floor of the house. Yogi said he failed to understand the reason behind the unruly behaviour of the opposition and their boycott.

Opposition members have been boycotting Budget Session since July 19 accusing the CM of gagging their voice. They even held a parallel mock assembly session in central hall for which they have been slapped notices by the Speaker HN Dixit.

"Truth is always bitter, and it seems that the opposition members too could not digest the truth of good governance being provided by the present government," he said.

Summing up the discussion on Budget Session, which began on July 11, 2017, Yogi countered opposition's allegations that his government has scrapped schemes of erstwhile Akhilesh Yadav regime.

"We have allocated Rs 296 crore to upgrade Dial 100 scheme. Earlier, it was being misused for extortion and blackmail, but we are upgrading the software so that the caller's message goes simultaneously to concerned police stations, the Circle Officer, and even the SSPs for effective policing and quick redressal," he pointed.

He claimed that budget has been allocated for Police recruitment and modernisation and upgrading surveillance system to keep an effective check on crime. Yogi claimed that crime rate has gone down significantly in four months.

"Cases of atrocities against Dalits have gone down by 16.67 per cent, and murder by 5.16 per cent. During previous regime over 450 riots were recorded, but in our four month rule, not a single riot took place anywhere in Uttar Pradesh," he claimed.

The CM claimed cases of eve-teasing also witnessed a sharp decline after Anti-Romeo Squad was formed. He also announced setting up of State Disaster Management Response Force on the pattern of NDRF to meet any exigencies across state.

The CM exhorted all legislators to adopt two villages in their constituencies under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Yojana. He sanctioned 100 hand-pumps to each legislator. Those whose constituencies fall in urban areas have been asked to adopt two wards in their areas.