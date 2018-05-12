Yeddyurappa mentally disturbed if he thinks he will take oath as CM: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today asserted that the Congress would come back to power with a clear majority and dubbed his political rival, BJP's B S Yeddyurappa as "mentally disturbed" on his claim that he would form the next government in the state.He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, charging that income tax raids were ordered against Congress workers and well-wishers out of desperation because the saffron party was sure of losing the election.

The issue would be raised with the Election Commission after the polls and in Parliament, he said.Sounding confident about Congress victory, Siddaramaiah dubbed Yeddyurappa "mentally disturbed" for his claim that he would take oath as the chief minister on May 17.

"Congress will get the clear majority. There is no confusion about this. We are very confident that Congress will come back to power with clear majority. He (Yeddyurappa) is mentally disturbed. BJP can't get more than 60-65 seats," Siddaramaiah said.

He also dismissed the BJP's allegations that the Congress misused government machinering during the assembly polls."How can it be? Is it possible? I can never do it in my political career.They (BJP) are making false allegations. On the other hand, they (BJP) are doing it," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Varuna consituency in Mysuru from where his son is contesting, Siddaramaiah is contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru apart from Badami in north Karnataka.

Predicting his victory from Chamundeshwari, he ruled out the possibility of a hung assembly saying Congress would get a clear majory.The situation of hung assembly would never arise, Siddaramaiah asserted.