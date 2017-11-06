World Food India ends with investment vows worth Rs 1.2-lakh crore

The three-day long food fiesta — World Food India — that saw investors, corporates and experts from the food processing industry come together, concluded on Sunday with President Ram Nath Kovind highlighting its potential to create employment opportunities for women in rural areas.

The event saw participation of delegates from over 60 countries, including CEOs of 60 global companies. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries called the event a huge success as investments worth $19 billion (Rs 122,645 crore) have been committed at the event.

Calling the event "Kumbh Mela of the Food Processing Industry", Kovind said, "It has helped showcase the vast and near limitless opportunities in the food industry and in food processing in India. It has been the Kumbh Mela of Indian food."

The President, speaking at the event said India's food consumption is currently valued at $370 billion and is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2025, in less than a decade. "There are opportunities across the entire food value chain in India – including post-harvest facilities, logistics, cold chains, and manufacturing. It is a sector with a large business appetite," the President said.

"The food industry can be a huge employer. And this is of utmost importance for a country like India, which has such a large youth population. It is also noteworthy that women are deeply involved in the food sector. Especially in our rural areas, there is great potential for women to emerge as micro-entrepreneurs by setting up small food processing units," said Kovind.

Announcing the MoUs signed during the event, Minister of Food Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, said, "World Food India 2017 witnessed the signing of 50 MoUs worth $11.25 billion for investment by the private sector, another $2.5 billion at the state level. Coupled with the initiatives that the central government is undertaking, close to $19 billion worth of investments was committed at World Food India 2017. These investments were in all segments of the food processing value chain, from farm to fork."

The minister said the government was striving to make India the World's Food Factory. She felt food processing would help achieve the stated goal of government to double farmer's incomes by 2022. "Barely 10 percent of food is processed, which opens up opportunities for food processing in the country which would in turn help reduce wastage of food," Badal said.

The event witnessed the participation of 10,000 participants and over 8,000 B2B and B2G meetings were held.