Woman jumps into tank with three daughters in Barmer

A 35-year-old woman along with her three daughters jumped into a water tank in Barmer district of Rajasthan today.

The girls drowned while their mother was rescued, police said.

Khirni Devi along with her daughters Kalpna (6), Kavita (4) and Hemlata (1) jumped into the water tank in Bachdau village.

They were taken out and rushed to a nearby hospital where the girls were declared dead while the woman was being treated, SHO Dhorimanna police station Suresh Saaran said.

According to preliminary investigation, the woman was disturbed due to some family dispute and took the extreme step, he said, adding, the matter was being investigated.

