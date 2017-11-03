Winter Session likely to be cut short, or done away with this year

In view of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh state assembly elections, Central government is mulling over curtailing or scrapping the three-week long Winter Session of Parliament that usually begins around third week of November. Another issue of consideration is combining financial year with calendar from 2018 so that it will commence on January 1, instead of April. This also necessitates the Union Budget to be tabled in Parliament in December so that the budgetary exercise can be concluded by the year-end.

Sources said some ministers have discussed the possibility of scraping Winter Session informally with Opposition leaders. A final decision will be taken only after receiving inputs from the Opposition, they said.

The idea was mooted as both the BJP and the Congress, will be in the thick of campaigning as nominations for the first phase end on November 21 and for the second phase on November 27. Government sources said, such a decision will not violate the Constitution as it requires a gap of not more than six months between two sessions. Monsoon Session had ended on August 11 and so the next session can be held even in February.

Parliament always conducts three sessions — monsoon, winter and budget. If agreed upon, it will be for the first time in the history of Parliament when one session would be knocked out. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh that decides the Parliament session dates has been has been asked to stay for some time.

It is understood that last week CCPA had drawn up a tentative calendar of holding the session from November 21 to December 1, and then from December 18 to 22 factoring Gujarat Assembly elections. But the dates were not yet finalised. Another idea informally conveyed to Opposition leaders is to have a short winter session in December for about 10 days.

While most Opposition leaders refused to comment on the move, others said they would oppose the idea. In the middle of campaigning, winter session is an opportunity for them to corner the government on a host of issues including economic slowdown.

NEW FISCAL YEAR