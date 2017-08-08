Why are Modi, Shah silent on stalking case, asks Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury the general secretary of CPI(M) on Monday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah over the alleged stalking of a girl by the son of Haryana’s BJP chief Subhash Barala.

Taking to Twitter, Yechury said, “Clearly someone is helping the accused here. Why are the PM and BJP President so silent about stalking of women?”

Yechury raised the question after Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stalking a girl, and was later released on bail.

His friend Ashish Kumar was also arrested on the same charges and was released on bail later.

The girl had accused Vikas and his friend of stalking her on Friday night after which they were arrested, police said.

Both were booked under section 354 D (stalking) of IPC and 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs), they said.