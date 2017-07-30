West bengal: TMC officer shot dead in North 24 Parganas

A Trinamool Congress panchayat samity official in the Bhangar area of South 24 Parganas was shot dead today by unidentified assailants, the police said.

A procession was planned by those protesting the construction of a Power Grid sub-station in the area, while local TMC supporters were also gathering near Arabul Islam's house to counter the procession near Natunhat.

Asikul Islam (30) alias Babushona, the panchayat functionary of Bhangar block II, was shot dead while he was going to attend the gathering in Natunhat.

A bullet penetrated Asikul's head and he died on the spot, the police said.

Two groups of people came up with two different stories on the incident.

While a group of people opposing the Power Grid alleged that Arabul Islam's associates killed Asikul Islam, Arabul's followers alleged those opposing the project in Bhangar were behind the killing.

The police have started an investigation after receiving complaints, an officer said, "We are investigating the matter," Superintendent of Police of Baruipur, Arijit Sinha said