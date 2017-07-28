West Bengal: Mamata backs Congress pick for RS, Left to file separate candiate

Marking the beginning of a new equation in Bengal politics, as the ally of the last Assembly election, Congress and CPIM, fielded separate candidates for the sixth seat of Rajya Sabha from Bengal the rift between two parties was clear. Ruling TMC government was quick to latch on to the opportunity as TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee met Congress candidate Pradip Bhattacharya and leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan on Friday while Bhattacharya went to file his nomination.

TMC MLA said that Mamata has decided that the extra six votes of TMC would go in favour of Bhattacharya. Political pundits believe that this move has a huge potential to bring Congress and TMC together once again, which can be significant in the forthcoming Panchayat and Lok Sabha elections.

Bhattacharya, after meeting Mamata at the Assembly said that she has assured all support and full cooperation. “It is true that we had sought help from everyone and she assured full support. I am a candidate and should not be speaking more about it. I believe the Central committee should do the talking in this regard,” he said.

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury, however, did not like to pay too much importance to TMC support. “We have pitched out candidate. Who will lend their support and who won't is completely up to them. TMC is supporting because they don't have enough votes for another Rajya Sabha seat,” he said.

On the other hand, Left Front chairman Biman Bose announced the name of former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya as the Left Front candidate. Shifting the blame on to Congress he said, “Congress had not thought of a joint candidate. We had. We had no idea that they would nominate Pradip Bhattacharya. We had been waiting for their communication and lost two days in the process.”

Sources within CPIM said that there had been attempts till Thursday to convince Congress leadership to nominate an independent candidate who was acceptable but since they announced Pradip Bhattacharya’s name and TMC supported him, the Left decided to field Bikash Ranjan.

After filing nomination Bikash Ranjan said that it was a fight against the religious polarisation both by TMC and BJP. “I would appeal all, even the sensible MLAs of TMC to vote for me,” he said. Mamata, however, took a dig at the Left candidate and said that Bikash Ranjan could not be a non-political candidate which the Left had said they would nominate. He had been the mayor of KMC. In reply to that Bikash Ranjan said, “She is not our advisor. Let her advise her party people. That will be better for her party.”