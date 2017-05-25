West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Result 2017: Wbresults.nic.in WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Result to be declared on May 27

WB Madhyamik Pariksha Result 2017 will be available on May 27. Check wbbse.org for the results.

Just a couple of days and students who appeared for class X (Madhyamik exam) under West Bengal of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will get their result. As per notification, the Madhyamik Pariksha Result 2017 will be published on May 27, Saturday.

The results will be available on wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. Nearly 11 lakh students gave Madhyamik Pariksha this year. The exam started on 22nd February and continued till 3rd March. The result will be published at 10am in the morning. Schools can get the marksheets from council offices.

Here's how you can check WB Madhyamik Pariksha Result

1. Visit the website: wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org.

2. Click on the link title 'Madhyamik Results 2017' .

3. Now, enter your Roll Number.

4. Click on 'Submit'.

5. Result will be flashed on screen.

6. Take a printout for future reference.

Result can be also known via SMS. Students can get their result by sending WB10< space> roll number to either of these numbers 54242, 5676750, 58888 56263

About the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)​ is the state government of West Bengal's statutory examining authority for the Class 10 examination. It is under Secondary Department of Education of the West Bengal government. Currently, there are private as well as government schools affiliated under the board. The examination for the 10th standard is also called the Madhyamik Pariksha or secondary examination. The Madhyamik pariksha is organised by the board. It is also responsible for publication of the result, making of syllabus, giving recognition to schools to teach upto class X. .