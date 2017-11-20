WATCH: Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar hits a man taking selfie

Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar while addressing the media on Tuesday, hit a man who was clicking a selfie right behind him.

Karnataka Energy Minister Shivakumar was at a Child Rights' event at a Belagum college when the incident took place. While addressing the media, the minister happened to turn around, disturbed by the man trying to take a selfie, hit him. Shivakumar had hit him on the arm, according to the video posted by ANI.

Evidently the irritated Minister lost his cool and hit the man in front of the media. The video is doing rounds on Twitter.

Lately, the minister had been in the news because of his properties in Bengaluru. Income Tax department raided all his properties in Bengaluru and in other states. Denying all the allegations, Shivakumar blamed the BJP government for the raids.