Watch: Gone in seconds! Here's how a building in Andhra Pradesh collapsed like a pack of cards

A lot can happen in less than a minute,sometimes life altering. A video of a building collapsing in Andhra Pradesh has gone viral on social media, where it falls down like a pack of cards within few seconds.

A three-storeyed building in Guntur city collapsed at one go on Saturday evening. Nobody was injured in the incident, according to the media reports.

The occupants were evacuated by the authorities just a few days back due to some construction work near the building. Meanwhile, a probe has been initiated and the civil authorities are looking into the matter closely over the sudden collapse of the building.