'Waste of time' says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sir, meet me,' invite

Punjab Chief Minister maintains that stubble burning has nothing to do with air pollution in Delhi and that situation in the national capital is caused by mismanaged transportation and unplanned industrial development.

Even as Delhi suffers the toxic smog, it seems battle lines are being drawn in world of politics.

A very public spat that has been going on between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh saw yet another round unfolding on Twitter today

Hours after Arvind Kejriwal sought meeting with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh over air pollution, the Punjab CM has once again ruled out a meeting, urging him to refrain from trying to politicise such a serious issue.

In a tweet, Kejriwal had sought meeting with his Punjab counterpart, stating that he was coming to Chandigarh on Wednesday to meet Haryana CM and would be grateful if he could could spare sometime to meet him. “It is in collective interest,” he tweeted.

“I fail to understand why the Delhi chief minister was trying to force his hand, knowing well that any such discussion would be meaningless and futile. Kejriwal’s tendency to indulge in petty street politics was well-known”, lashed out Captain Singh, adding that the AAP national convenor was trying to divert public attention from his own government’s failure in Delhi to check the problem of pollution, as exposed by the response of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to the ill-conceived odd-even scheme.

Asserting that the problem of air pollution faced by Delhi and Punjab were completely divergent, with no meeting ground, Singh said that air pollution in Delhi was mainly due to urban pollution caused by mismanaged transportation and unplanned industrial development.

Instead of focusing all his attention on resolving these issues, Kejriwal wanted to waste time holding useless discussions, said the Punjab Chief Minister, adding that he, unfortunately, did not have the same luxury of time.

Highlighting that stubble burning was not a political issue, but an economic problem Captain Amarinder Singh said only Centre can provide a solution to the problem and he would continue to pursue with the Centre the matter of compensatory allowance for farmers to dissuade them form stubble burning.

The Delhi CM is slated to meet the Haryana CM over stubble burning on Wednesday.