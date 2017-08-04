Waiting for PM Modi's stern action on Bhojpur beef incident: Lalu

The RJD supremo said that he was eager to see what action the Prime Minister would take.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday cornered Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Bhojpur incident where a mob thrashed three people on suspicion of carrying beef in their truck.

"The Gau Rakshak thrashed people in the name of cow protection and beef in Bhojpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that he would take stern action. Let's see what stern action he would take," Lalu said.

Recently, Prime Minister Modi had sent a stern message to cow vigilantes amid the growing incident of mob lynching and said nobody has the right to take law in his/her hand in name of cow protection.

"Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable", said PM Modi. "No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this country", he added.

Three men on Thursday were allegedly thrashed by locals in Bihar's Bhojpur over suspicion of carrying beef in a truck. The police also took three people into custody and also confiscated their truck.

The locals alleged that illegal slaughterhouses have been operating in the area for past few months. The locals also blocked NH 84 and staged a protest.

The truck driver said that the meat was being transported to Kolkata through Muzaffarpur-Bhagalpur road.