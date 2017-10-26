Wait, WHAT! Ola sends samosas to this Gurgaon man over cab cancellation charges

Price surge, rude drivers and cancellation charges, if you are tired of all these while booking a cab, here's story that would put smile on your face.

What if we tell you that not only did the cab company refund the cancellation charges but also sent two samosas to the passenger?

Yes, this happened to a resident of Gurgaon recently.

Abhishek Asthana had booked an Ola cab and the driver denied duty. Instead, the company charged cancellation fee from his account.

Instead of ranting it out in usual way, Asthana took to Twitter and spoke out the incident in a unique way.

Taking the samosa analogy rather seriously, Ola actually sent him two samosas.

So, while Twitter had mixed feelings about the whole issue, Asthana has given hopes to many passengers that they might get a free samosa one day!

Check out the Twitter thread and hope that in case your cab driver cancels on you, you get this delicious delight.