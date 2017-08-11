Vadodara: 3 cops injured after two communities clash during Ganesh idol installation

The situation has been brought under control, the police said

At least three policemen were injured after members of two communities pelted stones at each other and torched two-wheelers last night in city's sensitive Mandvi Panigate locality, police said today.

The clash broke out while some people were passing by Mandvi area late night while taking out a procession to install a idol of a deity ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival later this month, Vadodara Commissioner of Police, Manoj Shashidhar said.

The unidentified persons hurled stones at each other while some of them set a shop on fire and also torched four two-wheelers, the officer said.

He said police teams were rushed after receiving an alert and they had to fire more than 30 teargas shells to disburse the crowd.

"The situation is under control since this morning.

Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been injured in the clash. The sub-inspector sustained injury on his head, but is out of danger," he said.

No one has been detained so far and further probe into the matter was on, police said.