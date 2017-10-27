Uttar Pradesh: Suspected Lashkar operative held in Moradabad

Farhan Ahmed was picked up by a joint team comprising Intelligence Bureau and the Uttar Pradesh ATS

A joint team of Intelligence Bureau and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiyyaba terrorist Farhan Ahmed from Moradabad on late Thursday night. A fake passport, ration card and PAN cards were recovered from him.

A resident of Siddharthangar, Farhan was earlier arrested by Special Cell of Delhi Police in 2007 from Nizamuddin. Four kg of explosives, detonators, a Chinese Pistol and 15 cartridges were recovered from him at that time.

Later, he was bailed out with a condition not to leave the country. Farhan visited Kuwait using a fake passport and stayed sometime with his family there before returning to Delhi where he was arrested again. After getting bail, he came to Moradabad and settled there.

His wife Sakina, mother Ayesha Khatoon, brothers Kamran, Imran and Usman are still living in Kuwait.

An active member of Lashkar, Farhan was working in Kuwait. After riots in Gujarat in the aftermath of Godhra in 2002, Farhan landed in Ahmedabad to avenge killings of a large numbers of Muslims. He stayed in Ahmedabad for 15 days but fled to Delhi when IB raided on his hide-outs.

The UP ATS Chief Aseem Arun said that he has been arrested in connection with holding fake passport. “We are coordinating with Delhi and Ahmedbaad Police and IB to trace his past record,” he said.