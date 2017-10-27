Uttar Pradesh: No eggs, non-vegetarian food and alcohol at Vrindavan and Barsana, says CM Adityanath

The temple towns are going to be promoted as religious tourism destinations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday declared Vrindavan and Barsana towns in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh as new pilgrimage spots in the state and in the process, also banned consumption of alcohol, eggs and non-vegetarian food there.

The birth place of Lord Krishna’s childhood friend Radha, Barsana is famous for its ‘Lathmaar Holi’ and temples depicting childhood memories of both Lord Krishna and Radha. Vrindavan, 11 km away from Mathura, is famous for having over 5,000 temples.

The minister for religiosu endowment Lakshmi Narain Chowdhary said that the Central government has already sanctioned Rs 350 crore for setting up a sewage treatment and laying a sewage line in the two temple towns. “After urban local bodies polls, work on making a rope-way would begin in Barsana,” said he.

He said that the state government is committed to develop and beautify all religious spots in Uttar Pradesh to make them as favourite tourist destinations. "Plans are afoot to renovate old temples in Vrindavan and Barsana and upgrade its local body to a municipal corporation," he added.