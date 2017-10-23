US firms to invest in Uttar Pradesh to bolster Indo-US relations: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday rolled out a red carpet welcome to a US business delegation comprising senior representatives of 26 major American firms and assured to offer them the best investment opportunities in the state.

Under the ‘US in UP’ programme, the delegation called on the Chief Minister late Monday evening. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, a new chapter has been added into the Indo-US relations. Uttar Pradesh will act as catalyst and provide a backbone to further strengthen business ties with the US,” said Adityanath.

The US delegation was led by Boeing India President Pratyush Kumar. It comprises representatives from top US companies including Facebook, Adobe, Coca Cola, Mosangto, Mastercard, Proctor & Gamble, Uber, Honeywell, GE Health, Pratts & Whitney, Merck, Azure Power, Cargill, Medtronic etc.

The meeting was organised under the aegis of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). Officials from the US Embassy and US Trade and Development Agency were also part of the delegation.

The Chief Minister claimed that his government has already announced its investor-friendly new industrial policy under which a single-window system has been opened to ensure investors face no problem in seeking licenses and clearances for setting up their industries in the state.

“The new GST regime proved to be a game-changer. Uttar Pradesh is the biggest market in the country. Anyone making investment in the state would get all support from my government,” he assured.

A US delegation had visited the state earlier in June to explore possibilities of bilateral trade. “Uttar Pradesh provides tremendous business opportunities in chemical, petro-chemical, pharmaceuticals, cement, power, gems, textiles and engineering sectors,” said Dr Siddharth Nath Singh, BJP Spokesperson and State Health minister.

“The US delegation showed keen interest to invest in Uttar Pradesh,” the minister told mediapersons after the meeting.