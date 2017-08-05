'Urge Congress workers protesting my convoy attack to help flood victims instead,' says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul on Twitter has requested Congress workers to divert their energy in helping flood victims after protests over attack on his convoy in Gujarat.

The Congress Party on Saturday staged protests across the nation over attack on party vice president Rahul Gandhi's convoy in Gujarat on Friday.

The Congress workers staged protests in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal and Maharashtra's capital Mumbai.

Gujarat: Congress workers hold protest in Ahmedabad against attack on the party VP Rahul Gandhi's convoy. pic.twitter.com/LZ6qmjm4Oz — ANI (@ANI_news) August 5, 2017

Congress holds protest against attack on Rahul Gandhi's convoy: protesters detained in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Slw5qeJ0VD — ANI (@ANI_news) August 5, 2017

In Ghatkopar, the Mumbai Youth Congress workers threw flowers inside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Rahul's car was attacked on Friday when he was on his way to the helipad after visiting the flood-hit areas in Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, Rahul cornered Prime Minister Modi and said it was BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) way of politics.

"In yesterday's incident, BJP workers threw a stone at me which hit my personal security officer (PSO). This is Prime Minister Modi and BJP-RSS's way of politics. What can I say?" Rahul told media.

Indirectly referring to Prime Minister, Rahul said, "Why the one, who has done this, would condemn the incident?"

After Rahul's car was attacked, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that BJP goons pelted heavy stones at Rahul's car when he was on his way to the helipad after meeting flood victims at Gujarat's Dhanera.

Following the attack, Rahul took to Twitter and wrote, "Narendra Modi ji's slogans, black flags and stones will not stop us....We will put in all our might into the service of people".

Condemning the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that a senior officer has been appointed to investigate into the incident and assured that a strict action will be taken against the guilty.

"I condemn the unfortunate attack on Rahul Gandhi's convoy. I have instructed officers to take strict action against those responsible. Govt has appointed Addl DG rank officer to investigate in detail and will take strict action against those found responsible (sic)", Rupani tweeted.

However, later in the day Rahul Gandhi urged those staging protests to help flood affected victims instead.