UP to probe Raebareli lynching

CM Yogi also announces Rs 5L for kin of each victim killed during a group clash over land dispute

A week after five Brahmins were lynched and burnt alive over a land dispute in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an inquiry and announced Rs 5 lakh each as ex gratia to families of those killed on June 26 night.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the Chief Minister directed the IG Zone Lucknow to conduct an inquiry into the gruesome murder of five persons belonging to caste Hindus, residents of Unchahar area in Raebareli, the parliamentary constituency of AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

"The CM has announced Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance to the families of those killed. He has also directed the IG Zone to conduct a probe and submit the report within ten days to ensure justice to the victims' families," the statement said.

Significantly, the CM's order came a day after Congress Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari visited Raebareli and met the families of the victims.

The Congress leader claimed that accounts of eye-witnesses and post-mortem reports suggest that they were first lynched and later set on fire inside the vehicle.

Rohit Shukla, Brijesh Shukla, Anoop Mishra, Ankush Mishra and Neeraj Shukla had gone to meet Rajaram Yadav, KK Yadav, Pradeep Yadav and others to settle a land dispute.

But when their Scorpio jeep reached Apta Village in Unchahar they were sprayed with bullets, forcing them to stop the vehicle.

They were dragged out of the vehicle and lynched by a mob. Later, the vehicle was set ablaze and their bodies were thrown in the burning vehicle.

Post-mortem reports claim that those killed suffered multiple head injuries and the head and hands were chopped off from at least three bodies.

...& ANALYSIS