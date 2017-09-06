UP CM files nomination for by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday filed his nomination with four of his Cabinet colleagues for the five by-poll seats in the UP Council.

Tuesday was the last date for filing nominations for the five seats which had become vacant after four Samajwadi Party MLCs and one from BSP resigned. Polling, if required, will be held on September 15 for four seats and September 19 for one seat and results will be announced on the same day.

Besides Adityanath, others who filed nominations were Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dr Dinesh Sharma, Swatantra Dev Singh and Mohsin Raza. All of them had taken oath of the office and secrecy on March 19, without being members of either house of the State Legislature. According to law, they are required to be members of the either house within six months.

What remains to be seen is if the Opposition fields any candidate or allows Adityanath and his colleagues to be elected unopposed.

OTHER NOMINATIONS

