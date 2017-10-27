Unique Identity Disorder: In Uttarakhand village, 800 families born on January 1, according to Aadhaar card

The agency that was assigned to provide Aadhaar cards has been blamed for the error

An Uttarakhand village has a unique problem. All its villagers were born on January 1 - at least that's what their Aadhaar card says, according to a Times of India report.

Now one would assume that it's a minor problem, but when all 800 families have the same birth date, then it becomes a problem. The residents also said that they provided their voter IDs and ration cards to the agency tasked with making the Aadhaar cards.

It's not just this village that has such an error, the report says. In August this year, three villages around Agra in Uttar Pradesh had its villagers complaining that all of them were born on January 1. Some people even complained that the year of birth was incorrect on the Aadhaar card.

Officials of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), however, refused to accept that mistakes have been made.