Two terrorists killed, JeM terror module busted in Sopore

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter on Tuesday Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

Of the two terrorists, one was identified as Mohammad Farhan Wani, 18. Hailing from Wangund, Kaimuh village, Farhan had joined Hizbul on June 13 last year.

Since Farhan's joined the ranks, his family has been on a lookout to bring their son back from the path of violence. In fact in November Farhan's father Ghulam Mohommad Wani wrote an emotional post on Facebook urging his son to shun violence and return home.

Police said Farhan was an active stone-pelter and was also involved in number of cases even before he became a terrorist."He was also involved in many anti-national, anti-social and unlawful activities. Cases under Section 10, 11, 13 of Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act has already been registered against him in Police Station Kulgam", said a police spokesman.

Police also busted a terror module of Jaish-e-Muhammad and Hizbul Mujahideen, and arrested nine overground workers (OGW) and two terrorists in Sopore area of North Kashmir.

Later a civilian was killed after protests rocked the Khudwani area of Kulgam district in South Kashmir.

A distraught father's quest to persuade his militant-son to renounce violence and return home ended on a tragic note on Tuesday when he was killed in an encounter with security forces at Larnoo area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"My dear son. Since you left us my body has begun betraying me ever since you left us. I scream from the pain you have given, but still believe that you will come back home... I can't explain how much I miss your smiling face. It's been almost six months, but not a minute goes by without me thinking about you. I hope you are okay, I hope you are well. I am your father, and if I do not tell you this, nobody else will", senior Wani posted on his Face page on November 24.

"Don't bear grudge towards those who are not good to you. No one in this world is going to treat you well except your mother and father. I am sorry, but I am going to die. I am left with no other choice. You still have a lot to learn, but I will not be there to teach you, to scold you, to help you".

Invoking his mother, Wani said she loved him more than anybody else in the world. "She did not mind going through the pain of giving you birth because somebody will be is there to lift coffin on her death", he said

"Dear son", Wani said, "We request you to return and start again, and we will help you in every manner possible. The path you have chosen will not lead you anywhere other than pain, stress and betrayal. Maybe a time will come that you come back and never see us again. I request you to come back, come back… we are missing you soooooo much. Your loving father," Wani concluded.