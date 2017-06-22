Three accused arrested in Greater Noida gang rape case

The three accused of raping a woman in a moving car and throwing her in Greater Noida were on Thursday arrested.

The car in which the act took place has also been recovered.

A woman was allegedly gangraped in a moving car in Sohna, Haryana, before she was thrown out in Greater Noida.

The woman was later found lying on the road near the Kasna Police Station at Greater Noida.

According to the primary information, the woman belongs to Gurugram and was in the Sohna area at around 8-8:30 p.m. when some people, driving a Swift car, dragged her inside and raped her.

