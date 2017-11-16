This 'Sanskari' app from BHU will play bhajan every time you want to access porn

Banaras Hindu University, which was in news for the students protests in September, has hit headlines again.

This time, it's about 'Har Har Mahadev', a mobile application designed by a neurologist at the BHU to block access to pornographic content

According to a Times of India report, Dr Vijay Nath Mishra of Institute of Medical Sciences - Banaras Hindu University's neurology department, is the brain behind the app.

What's more the app not only blocks the porn sites, but it also plays bhajans or devotional songs every time someone tries to access 'inappropitae content.

Named 'Har Har Mahadev', the app was developed in six months and can block access to nearly 4,000 sites. The app also targets violent and other sorts of vulgar content.

At present, the app has just Hindu bhajans, but Dr Mishra says that he in process of introducing devotional songs from other religions.

It should be noted that watching porn in public spaces in India is illegal.