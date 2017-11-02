Thane: Mob of 100 tie up mentally unstable man, beat him to death as cops look on

A macabre video showing a mentally unstable man being tied up and beaten to death has gone viral.

The incident took place five days ago in Thane where a mob of 100 people tied up the victim and brutally thrashed him for alleged vandalism. What's more bizarre is the fact that there were two constables present at the spot. But instead of helping the victim or intervening, they simply watched it silently.

The 28-year-old victim, who was said to be from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, kept on screaming for help but nobody came forward. Soon, he died.

According to the Mirror Now report, the victim was travelling in a truck. When the vehicle stopped at a village in Dombivali East area, the victim started ransacking a kirana store.

Eknath Patil, the store owner objected to it. Things turned ugly when the victim bit two people. Soon the mob overpowered him, tied him up and thrashed him till he stopped moving.

The two policemen identified as constables HN Garud and SV Kanchave claimed that the victim snatched their walkie talkie. However, the cops version has not been proven so far. The accused policemen been suspended.

Amit Patil, Sagar Patil and Balaram Furad, the residents of the Khoni village have also been arrested.