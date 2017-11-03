Terrorists slit throat of BJP's Kashmir leader

Terrorists brutally killed a BJP district youth president by slitting his throat at Shopian on Wednesday. Gowhar Ahmad Bhat was abducted from his home at Kellora village at 6 pm and his body was recovered from the neighboring village.

Bhat had played a crucial role in organizing the first youth convention held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium last month, in which thousands of workers had participated, according to Altaf Thakur, BJP's media secretary in J&K.

"Terrorists killed civilian Gowhar Ahmed in Shopian. Investigation has started," tweeted SP Pani, Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Kashmir range.

A search operation has been launched to hunt down terrorists responsible for the act and reinforcements have been rushed to the area to augment the forces on ground. BJP state general secretary and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Dr Narendra Singh condemned Gowhar's killing, calling it a cowardly act.

This is the second such incident in two weeks in Shopian district.