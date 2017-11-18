Telangana woman beaten, thrown out of house by husband for not cooking 'good biryani'

Manasa approached police saying it was not the first time her husband, Rajendra Prasad, has thrown out of their house for not cooking his favourite dish.

A woman in Telengana's Warangal district was allegedly thrown out of house by her husband for not cooking 'good' biryani.

In January last year she was thrown out by her computer engineer husband too for the same bizarre reason. After being thrown out husband, she protested outside her house at Illanda village. She also alleged that she was beaten up for not making 'good' biryani.

After some local activists came across her case, they intervened in the matter and took her to the police.

The 25-year-old woman also said that her husband's family also demanded dowry.

The police have registered a case of domestic violence and have counselled her in-laws and husband in the matter. They said if Manasa's husband and her in-laws continue to hurt her then they will police him and his family under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and domestic violence laws.