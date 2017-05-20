Tejas Express gets green signal

The much-anticipated Tejas Express received the final go-ahead on Friday after Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu inspected the premium train at the Safdarjung Railway Station. Prabhu will inaugurate the Railways’ first Tejas train on May 22. The train will cover 600 km between Mumbai and Goa in 8 hours 30 minutes.

The 19-coach train, including two power cars, two executive coaches and 15 non-executive coaches was manufactured at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala.

The Railways will roll out three more such trains, and the second one will ply on the Delhi-Chandigarh route by November. The Tejas Express is likely to run on the Anand Vihar-Lucknow route and the Mumbai-Surat route, but the schedule is yet to be decided.