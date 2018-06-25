Tamil Nadu: CM K Palaniswami announces 'world-class' yoga, naturopathy hospital

A 'world-class' yoga and naturopathy hospital, stated to be the first of its kind in the country, will be set up at a cost of Rs 60 crore, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced on Monday.

It is being set up to encourage yoga and naturopathy, which played a key role in both preventing and curbing non-communicable diseases due to lifestyle changes, he told the state Assembly.

The facility would be set up at the premises of Government Medical College at Chengelpet, about 50 km from here, in an area of 50 acres and will have a teaching facility attached to it, offering graduate, post-graduate and research courses, he said.

"I am happy to announce that a world class International Yoga and Naturopathy Science Centre will be set up at a cost of Rs 60 crore," tbe chief minister said making a suo moto statement.

Hostel facilities for students and quarters for employees will also come up and adequate personnel will be appointed.

"In a natural setting, safe treatment will be provided," he said adding it will include therapies involving herbal, magnet, water and acupuncture.

Palaniswami also made a slew of other announcements on scaling up health infrastructure in state-run hospitals and it includes upgradation of 985 health sub-centres as integrated health centres at a cost of Rs 82.2 crore.

Also, during this year, nutritious food will be provided to 96,200 patients affected by tuberculosis at a cost Rs 20.20 crore, he said.