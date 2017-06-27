Tamil Nadu: BJP files police complaint against mag for 'obnoxious caricature' of PM Modi

The complainant said it was an intention to insult the PM

The BJP on Tuesday filed a police complaint against a Tamil magazine for allegedly portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an "obnoxious manner."

In the complaint lodged with Deputy Inspector General, Coimbatore Zone, Tamil Nadu unit BJP Treasurer S R Sekhar said the magazine's cover page portrayed Modi, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and other Ministers in an "obnoxious manner" in an apparent reference to the Presidential poll.

The ruling AIADMK has offered support to BJP/NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind.

"Shri Modi is the tallest leader of the world and his image has been used for cheap publicity which would project a bad image about the PM among the people," the complaint said.

He alleged there was an intention to "insult our PM" and sought registration of an FIR under different sections of IPC.