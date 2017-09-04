Tamil Nadu: Anitha's suicide a political conspiracy against BJP, says state party prez Tamilisai Soundararajan

Amid a row over the suicide of a Dalit medical aspirant and a court petitioner Anitha against NEET, the BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan has called it a political conspiracy.

17-year-old Anitha from Ariyalur, daughter of a daily wage earner allegedly hanged herself at her house in her native village in that district on September 1.

Anitha was reportedly upset after it became known that Tamil Nadu would not be exempted from the ambit of National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET). She had earlier moved the Supreme Court against NEET.

"Anitha's suicide a political Conspiracy against BJP. Modi baiters warned against their uncivilized protest against PM. Don't test our tolerance," said Tamilisai Soundararajan in a series of tweets.

"NEET exam is not against TN students, 63% selected from State board. More rural & BC, SC selected this year than previous years. NEET not against TN Social Justice this year sizable Backward and Rural gained than previous year's. Tamil Nadu Opposition misleading people. Condemned," she said in another tweet.

Pro-Tamil outfits have continued with their protests, even as DMK vowed to keep up its fight against the entrance exam.

Scores of activists of the 'May 17 Movement' outfit were detained on Sunday when they attempted to lay siege to the BJP's state headquarters.

Pro-Dalit Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) also staged protests here and scores of its volunteers were detained. They also attempted to burn a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DMK Working President M K Stalin, who paid tributes to Anitha at her native village shortly ahead of the cremation, said his party had donated Rs 10 lakh to her family.

Pro-Dalit leader and founder of Puthiya Tamizhagam, Dr S Krishnasamy, alleged that an effort was being made to turn Anitha into a 'brand' against NEET.

He alleged certain individuals who were against NEET were making 'efforts to use Anitha as a brand' against the entrance exam and sought a CBI probe into the girl's death.